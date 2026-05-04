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Nora, Our First Agent Employee
How a Slack bot grew into the agent platform that runs Abnormal.
May 4
•
Abnormal AI
and
Shrivu Shankar
9
1
April 2026
Specs, Not Sprints
The playbook we use to ship products fast with AI
Apr 20
•
Abnormal AI
and
Rishi Kavikondala
10
1
Going to Market with Go-To-Market Engineering
Understanding the human component of meaningful AI transformation.
Apr 3
•
Abnormal AI
and
Mickey
3
March 2026
Piecing the Puzzle of GTM Engineering
A tour of the work our team is building across sales, customer success, marketing, and operations.
Mar 16
•
Abnormal AI
and
Mickey
4
1
GTM Engineering With AI, Abnormally
Why we choose to build in-house and how our AI development gets better with every project.
Mar 9
•
Abnormal AI
and
Mickey
8
4
Our Design Docs Write Themselves
How markdown files, a Zoom bot, and the Claude Code SDK replaced our design review cycle.
Mar 2
•
Abnormal AI
and
Shrivu Shankar
15
1
© 2026 Abnormal Builders
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